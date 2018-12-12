Beto O'Rourke is the most popular Democrat among progressives at this very early stage to take on Donald Trump in 2020, according to a new MoveOn 2020 straw poll out Tuesday. The telegenic Texas representative, who lost his bid in November to unseat incumbent GOP Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, barely edged out former Vice President Joe Biden, 15.6 percent to 15 percent. Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders came in third with 13.2 percent. Sanders overwhelmingly received MoveOn's endorsement for the presidency in 2016. In 2008, Barack Obama won the group's nod.