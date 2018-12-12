News
Police Searching For Suspect After Pursuit, Crash Near Shawnee
Wednesday, December 12th 2018, 2:12 PM CST
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma - Police are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash near Shawnee, Oklahoma.
According to police, the suspect crashed in the Canadian River, and is believed to have fled on foot from the scene.
Authorities say the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Ahmad "Eli" Jacene, has felony warrants out of Seminole County, and is wanted for questioning in a murder case out of Hughes County.
