Local Lawyer Breaks Down Norman Bus Crash Lawsuit
We’re leaning new information from Norman Public Schools, just days after the district filed a lawsuit.
The district is suing the families involved in a rollover bus accident that happened back in September. The students were headed toward Sea World when the accident happened.
OKC attorney Irven Box took some time to break down this lawsuit.
He described it as "friendly," and said the Norman Public School District is technically suing the families. But he also noted, they're not doing it for any gain.
In the interpleader action, the school district and the Oklahoma Schools Risk Management Trust, essentially providing coverage for the school, are asking that the families involved come to court. This is all so money can be divided up.
Under state law, the district's liability is capped at $1 million for a single incident. In addition, there's also a limit on how much money each of the families can receive, $125,000.
Box said, with around 2 dozen people on the bus when it crashed, it's likely an agreement won't be easily reached. In that case what's known as a special or grand master would be called in to help.
Since filing, the district did send us a statement from the Superintendent. It read, in part:
"We believe these families deserve the maximum financial amount we can lawfully offer and that is at the heart of the decision to pursue an interpleader. We will continue to do everything we can to support our students, teachers and families throughout this trying time....”
Box doesn't believe many of the families will be happy with the outcome but maintains this is the law.
Below is the district's statement:
