3 Deputies Shot, Suspect Dead In Standoff
The suspect accused of shooting three law enforcement officers in northeast Harris County is dead, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Officials say the suspect, identified as Daniel Trevino, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Deputies say Trevino fired shots at SWAT team members Tuesday evening during the standoff. He was found dead around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
A Harris County deputy, identified by family members as James Robert Smejkal III, and two officers from the Texas Attorney General's Office, identified as Captain Wes Hensley and Sergeant Mark Rychen of the Fugitive Apprehension Unit, all who were wounded in the earlier shooting, were being treated at Ben Taub Hospital.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one deputy was released from the hospital, and another was "in good spirits, surrounded by friends and family."
All three officers are awake and alert. Expected to survive their injuries," Gonzalez tweeted. "Thank you for all of your prayers."
Now earlier reports had said it was likely that Smejkal would lose a finger, but good news is it seems doctors were able to save it.
His family members have been by his side, including his nephew who told us his uncle, a near 30-year veteran on the force, can’t wait to get back to work despite having had that scary close call.
“He’s a grandfather, great uncle, just an amazing man,” Michael Netek, Smejkal’s nephew, said. “He loves his job—been on the force for almost 29 years. Love his job, can’t wait to get back.”
One AG officer was shot in the cheek, torso and ankle and the other was shot in the leg, HCSO Major Mike Lee said.