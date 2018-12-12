5 Injured In Osage County Rollover Highway Crash
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a driving under the influence crash on Highway 60 east of Pawhuska late Tuesday sent 5 to the hospital.
Troopers say the rollover crash involving a 1999 Toyota 4 Runner happened just after 8:30 p.m.
In their report, the OHP identified the SUV's driver as 45-year-old Nicklaus Perryman of Pawhuska.
The report states there were 5 passengers in the westbound SUV when it went off the highway. Troopers said after leaving the road, the driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll an unknown number of times.
One passenger, Dayton Curry of Wynona was flown by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital after being pinned in the wreckage. Another passenger refused medical treatment, with the driver and the 3 remaining passengers taken to a Bartlesville hospital, where all were treated and released.
The crash closed the Osage County highway in both directions for a short time.