Harrah HS Principal Accused Of Assaulting Girlfriend, 2 Officers
A high school principal in Harrah is facing multiple charges after police responded to his Shawnee home and found a woman battered and bleeding.
Kenneth Riddle is accused of assaulting the woman and the two officers who responded.
911 Call: “911 what's the address of your emergency? Ow! Oh god please! Please!”
From inside the couple's home, Riddle's girlfriend made a desperate call for help.
911 Call: “Help me! Help! Help! Oh God, help me!”
Moments after the call was made, Riddle allegedly took his girlfriend’s watch and threw it into the master bathroom.
However, the call remained connected and over the next eight and a half minutes, the call captured the couple’s argument.
911 Call: “Please get off of me. Help! Help me! Someone help me!
911 Call: “You don’t need any more alcohol if you’re going to act this way. We will never be together again. You have ended us. You bit me everywhere! You’re drunk!”
During that time span, investigators say Riddle refused to let his girlfriend go, and even attempted to coach her on what to say when police arrived.
911 Call: “We both got drunk tonight. Look at me. Are you saying this is all my fault?”
And when officers arrived on scene, Riddle allegedly unleashed an assault on them, tackling one officer while hitting another in the face.
According to the report, police found Riddle's girlfriend lying on the floor, exhausted and injured. The woman had blood on her face, and cuts on her hands that were actively bleeding.
Police also observed a cut to her cheek and an injury consistent with a bite mark.
Riddle was arrested, despite his girlfriend later declining to press charges. He's since been placed on paid administrative leave. His superintendent told News 9 Riddle has been an impeccable employee.