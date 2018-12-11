Employees Concerned About Future Of Prague Hospital
The CEO of the Prague Community Hospital says while the 25-bed facility is encountering temporary financial hardships, the hospital has no plans to close.
However, hospital employees told News 9 last Friday was pay day, and none of the hospital’s 60 employees were paid.
One employee told News 9, doctors at the facility told them Tuesday that their malpractice insurance has lapsed, and if those premiums aren’t paid by this Friday, the hospital will close down Friday night.
Hospital CEO Shelly Dyer says that is not true.
“The hospital is not closing,” she said Tuesday afternoon. “We have had a little financial difficulty. Paychecks were delayed. They will be paid tomorrow. I’m sorry one of our employees reached out to the news media, but they are getting paid and we aren’t closing.”
However, Prague Mayor Cliff Bryant says the hospital owes the city $36,000 in overdue lease payments, and another $10,000 for past-due utility bills.
Prague will host an emergency city council meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 18, to discuss the financial issues.