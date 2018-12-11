Glenpool Toddler Continues to Brave Brain Tumor Diagnosis
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - An update on a little girl who is battling a DIPG brain tumor. Bailey Dodson, 4, was diagnosed with the brain tumor in January. Her parents took her to the doctor because she had an earache never thinking that the diagnosis would be life-threatening.
Since we’ve last reported on Bailey she had a birthday, celebrated Thanksgiving with her family and is now gearing up for a very special Christmas.
Bailey had a big scare in September. Her parents tell News on 6 her brain tumor swelled from the size of a marble to the size of a racquetball. Fearing that the tumor was in progression her parents thought they were going to lose her. With powerful steroids, the swelling went down.
“I honestly didn't think I would get to see it. We didn't know she was going to be here for her 4th birthday,” her mom Lisa Dodson said.
Bailey and her closest friends celebrated her big day with a memorable indoor swimming pool party.
"She had a blast, it was amazing and all her friends were there,” Her dad, Jack Dodson said with a smile on his face.
Now, of course, the focus is on Christmas. Lisa and Jack know time is precious and the next holiday is a milestone.
"Every week that's all I ask for one more week, one more week,” Jack said while fighting back tears.
When Bailey was first diagnosed doctors told her parents that she only had about six to nine months to live. They warned that she would likely lose the ability to walk, talk and then swallow making eating impossible. The complications would ultimately take her life.
"Right now we've reached 11 months and that's amazing, she's doing amazing right now,” Lisa said.
Along the way, the Dodson’s have made friends with other families who are battling the same tumor. Sadly, some of them have already lost their battle. One of the families was the Martinez family from Broken Arrow. Victor Martinez died from a DIPG tumor in November. Victor’s 12th birthday would be this Saturday.
"It was another Okie out there that had the same thing as Bailey and he didn't make it,” Jack said while crying.
Victor’s death was a heartbreaking reminder for the Dodson's that each day with Bailey is the ultimate gift - one that you can't put under the Christmas tree.
"The only thing we keep asking for is time. With time there could be healing and eventually the cure,” said Lisa.
The Dodson's plan on spending this Christmas at home. They say they will ring in 2009 praying that it will come with a cure for those with DIPG.
Related Video - Glenpool Girl Battling Brain Cancer Honored At Homecoming Parade