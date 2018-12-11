News
Lawsuit Claims Company Ignored Warnings Before Quinton Gas Rig Explosion
Tuesday, December 11th 2018, 5:32 PM CST
QUINTON, Oklahoma - The families of the five workers killed in a Pittsburg County gas well explosion says the drilling company didn’t act on multiple safety warnings.
Parker Waldridge's family amended their wrongful death lawsuit against Patterson UTI to include more claims of inadequate safety measures.
The lawsuit claims the company ignored multiple warnings and that its safety equipment needed repairs. The lawsuit also says the company received an email about equipment problems, that included a skull and crossbones graphic, two days before the explosion.
