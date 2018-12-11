Good Samaritan Saves Stranger's Life In Del City
A good Samaritan makes a last-ditch effort to save a man about to jump onto the interstate. The man was standing on a sign on Interstate 40 in Del City.
Teangelo Morris was driving, when he saw two men standing at the edge of the street sign. Once he realized what was going on, he put his phone down and approached the scene.
“I went over and there were a few people standing around. And I asked them, ‘What's going on?’ They said, this guy is over here, he wants to jump. There's a guy talking to him,” said Morris.
The man in grey saw the man dressed in black about to take his life, when he stepped in. After what felt like hours, according to bystanders, the man was able to convince the other to step back, and eventually step off the sign entirely.
The man was taken in by Del City police for a mental health evaluation, and then later released.
As Morris's video circles social media, it's been a reminder of the epidemic the entire nation is facing. According to the latest report by the CDC, the suicide rate is the highest it's been in decades.
On average, one Oklahoman takes their own life every 11 hours, according to a report by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
“We were just relieved that at the end of the day, he didn't do what we thought he was there to do,” Morris said.
If you or someone you love is struggling with mental health, you can always call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 211 or text 211OK to 898-211.
“To the guy that did step up, bravo. It took some real guts, some real bravery, some real faith, anything else you can put on top of that, to go and step on top of you know, a billboard,” Morris said.