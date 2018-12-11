OKC Animal Welfare Hosting ‘Feline Navidad’, ‘Hounds For The Holidays’ Event
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is offering pet adoption specials through its upcoming “Feline Navidad” and “Hounds for the Holidays” event.
OKC Animal Welfare says dogs, puppies and kittens are available for adoption at $30, and cats older than six months are free.
The event begins at noon Wednesday, December 12, and ends at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, December 23. The adoption center is located at 2811 Southeast 29th Street. The hours of operation are from noon to 5:30 p.m. daily.
“Our shelter is filled with loving, homeless pets looking for a family,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “Make this holiday season special by starting a lifelong relationship with one of the dogs or cats in our care.”
OKC Animal Welfare says all adoptable pets are up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms, microchipped and spayed or neutered.
Visit okc.gov/animalwelfare for more information.