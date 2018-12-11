News
Student In Custody After Reportedly Bringing Gun To Edmond Santa Fe HS
Tuesday, December 11th 2018, 2:29 PM CST
Updated:
An investigation is underway after a student reportedly brought a gun to an Edmond high school Tuesday.
According to the reports, a student is in custody at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
At this time, school officials have not found the weapon after searching the student's belongings.
The student is being interviewed.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.