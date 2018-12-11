Meghan, royal watchers will recall, was supposed to be yet another breath of fresh air to blow the cobwebs out of the palace corridors. But lately the wind may be blowing too strong. The tabloids, always in search of a juicy, new story, have been sniffing around an alleged royal feud between Meghan, the common, mixed-race American, and Kate, Prince William's also common wife, who was the previous breath of fresh air.