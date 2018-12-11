News
OKC River Parade Set For This Weekend
Tuesday, December 11th 2018, 10:20 AM CST
The Oklahoma City Holiday River Parade will take place at 6 pm on Sunday, December 16 on the Oklahoma River.
The theme of this year’s parade will be “Celebrating 25 Years of MAPS!” City Manager Jim Couch will serve as the Grand Marshal.
The 2018 parade features the OG&E Santa’s Elves Christmas Show, the parade of boats and a spectacular fireworks show. The annual parade is recognized as one of the largest free family holiday events in central Oklahoma.