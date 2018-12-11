News
Lockdown Lifted By McLoud Public Schools, Suspect Apprehended
A school lockdown was lifted by McLoud Public Schools early Tuesday morning.
Authorities said the secondary campus was placed on temporary lock down after police contacted administrators that they were in search of a male suspect near the secondary campus.
School officials rerouted buses and immediately put the campus on lockdown.
All buses and secondary students were relocated to the elementary campus are were safe.
The suspect was apprehended south of the football field.