Owasso Lawmaker Proposes Banning Vaping In Schools
OWASSO, Oklahoma - A state lawmaker from Owasso wants to ban vapor products on school campuses across Oklahoma.
Many schools already ban vaping, but State Senator J.J. Dossett wants to make it a state law, so he's written Senate Bill 33.
He filed the four-page measure Monday.
The legislation calls for banning all vaping products in or on any public school properties from Pre-K through 12th Grade.
“If you look at the studies coming out from the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Surgeon General’s office, there is clear evidence that vaping is harmful to adolescents. It gets kids addicted to nicotine which can harm their still-developing brains. It’s a fact that nicotine can affect decision making and impulse control. It can change the way synapses are formed, and it impacts attention and learning,” said Dossett.
All tobacco products are already banned on school properties through the Tobacco-Free Schools Act. Dossett's bill would add "vaping products" to that list.
The bill defines those as noncombustible products that may or may no contain nicotine,that have a mechanical heating element, battery, electronic circuit or other mechanism used to produce a vapor in a solution.
The first reading for Senate Bill 33 is scheduled for February 2019.
If it is approved and signed by the Governor, it would go into effect July 1st, 2019.