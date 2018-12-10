“The Cleveland County Republican Party supports efforts of local municipalities to exercise their right of governance as provided by the Oklahoma Constitution. The recent ordinance change by the City of Moore to remove the 60 day jail time penalty for violations of small amounts of marijuana possession do not appear to violate any state or federal laws, and follow suit to recent changes made by the Oklahoma City Council as well. The Republican Party has long advocated for local, state, and federal government to look for creative ways to reduce their budgets to be more effective and efficient stewards of taxpayer dollars. By moving this violation to a cite and release policy, the City of Moore has kept public safety a priority, while also addressing the potential problem of overcrowding jails and expanding budgets."