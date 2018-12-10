News
OKC Using Federal Grant To Create Bus 'Rapid Transit System'
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City is working on yet another mass transit system for the future. The city was awarded $14 million in federal grant money last week.
The City Of OKC is working on a bus rapid transit system that will alleviate traffic along Classen Boulevard and Northwest Expressway. The proposed bus rapid transit route would start on North Classen Boulevard and extend all of the way to Meridian Avenue.
EMBARK Spokesman Michael Scroggins says the project should be complete by 2023.
“It allows us to operate at a much faster pace than a typical bus route. So, we will stop less often, but have larger stops with park and ride locations, and with an emphasis on transit-oriented development around those platforms,” he said.