For two weeks, they drove to Vancouver Island to meet her breeder, then Seattle, San Francisco, the Grand Canyon. At Yellowstone, Mura perked up at the sight of bison and elk.

Along the way, his posts on Facebook went viral.

"She was just happy to go anywhere we were going because she was going with me," Heroux said.

He couldn't give his dying friend the gift of more time. But what he has given her was the next best thing: time with him.