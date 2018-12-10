OKCPS Considering Change On How Students Transfer Schools
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Public Schools is proposing a change to how students can transfer schools within the district. Parents are worried about the impacts.
At Nichols Hill Elementary, transfers make up more than half the enrollment. Only John Rex downtown has more transfer students.
Right now, each district school gets to make the decision on whether a student can transfer.
OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel is urging more district control.
A letter to parents from the Nichol Hills Elementary PTA explains that boundary lines may change. The letter encourages parents to tell Dr. McDaniel to do everything he can to keep Nichols Hills Elementary “as the place to be.”
Meanwhile, OKCPS told News 9 they are proposing a transfer limit at schools that are already at 95% capacity. Each transfer would have to apply through the district, not the school, under the proposal.
"Transfers into and out of OKCPS schools make it difficult to plan and allocate staffing for each site. As we move forward with our Pathway to Greatness project, it is especially important that OKCPS takes this opportunity to re-evaluate our current policy in order to ensure we establish a standard, equitable centralized transfer process that incorporates input from principals-administration,” says OKCPS Communications Dir. Beth Harrison.
The OKCPS School Board is expected to address the proposal in Monday’s meeting.