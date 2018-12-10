"Oklahoma had a 6.2 percent unemployment rate. And the day I took office, we literally had two dollars and three-cents in our Rainy Day savings account. We lost a lot of jobs in our state, the whole nation had. It was a tough time. We grew it out. On the third year, by 2013-2014 we had $530 million in savings. We had a 3.9 percent unemployment rate. Things were going so good. Then, all the sudden the price of oil went from 107 to $26 a barrel. The energy sector basically shut down across the nation,” said Governor Fallin.