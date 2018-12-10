3 Arrested In Connection With Norman Armed Robbery, Injury Collision
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Three people were arrested Saturday in connection with an armed robbery, short chase and crash in Norman, police said.
Kristopher Pace, 19, Alexis Morales, 20 and KC Starr Campbell, 29, were arrested after a short chase in Norman.
Police were called about 1:35 p.m. Saturday to the 1100 block of Oak Tree Avenue. A male said he had been robbed at gunpoint of his money, backpack and various clothing.
Police spotted the suspect vehicle traveling northbound on McGee Drive from State Highway 9 and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle drove at a high rate of speed on Lindsey Street and crashed into another vehicle, police said.
The driver of the other vehicle Cole Compton, 21, was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.
The three occupants of the vehicle ran away from the vehicle. Two were arrested quickly after the crash. Police said Campbell tried to steal an unoccupied vehicle and tried to hit a Norman police officer before hitting a pickup and a building.
No one was injured in the second crash.
Pace was arrested on complaints of robbery, eluding, leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury, conspiracy and carrying firearms after felony conviction.
Morales was arrested on complaints of robbery, eluding, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, conspiracy and carrying firearms after felony conviction.
Campbell was arrested on complaints of robbery, carrying firearms after felony conviction, using offensive weapon in felony, leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of controlled dangerous substance, eluding, conspiracy and larceny of a motor vehicle.
All three were taken to the Cleveland County jail.