"Not able to hold back tears, I cried my way up the aisle while my daughter Lucy laughed! She felt it in her bones too ... real, pure, goodness. I smiled and thanked you as we switched but didn't get to thank you properly."

Zwick wrote the Facebook post to say thank you, "not just for the seat itself but for noticing," she wrote. The man saw them and realized that things were not easy. And instead of just turning away, decided to stand up and help.

She thanked the anonymous flyer "for deciding you wanted to show a random act of kindness to US. It reminded me how much good there is in this world." Zwick said she said she can't wait to tell her daughter about this one day when she's old enough to understand.

"In the meantime," she wrote, "we will pay it forward."

Zwick only knew the man as the passenger in seat 2D on American Airlines flight 588, but she said she and Lucy truly feel inspired by him.

She asked Facebook friends to share the post in hopes that the mystery man would see it. Luckily, American Airlines was able to help out and Zwick learned that the man in seat 2D was Jason Kunselman. The two connected on social media, ABC News reports, and Zwick got to thank Kunselman again.

Not only did Zwick get to share her gratitude with Kunselman, but over 400,000 people shared the inspiring story on Facebook. The selfless act brightened the flight for Zwick and her daughter – and brightened the day for many others.