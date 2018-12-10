Woman's Death Ruled Homicide After Alleged Altercation At OKC Senior Living Facility
OKLAHOMA CITY - An elderly woman's death has been ruled a homicide after an alleged altercation with a fellow resident at her assisted living facility.
Police say it began in August at the Villagio Senior Living Center in north Oklahoma City.
“The altercation happened between the victim and another resident at that facility. The victim during that altercation fell down and broke her hip,” Oklahoma City Police Officer Megan Morgan said.
The victim of the alleged altercation was 84-year-old Wynema Jean Patterson.
Police reports show she was moved to the Bellevue Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Patterson died on October 18.
Police say the Medical Examiner determined Patterson died from her injury sustained during the altercation with the elderly man back in August.
“I can tell you that the incident was not initially reported to us. You can see on the police report it was actually dated from the time the Medical Examiner’s office contacted us,” Morgan said.
As a homicide case, the evidence was brought to the district attorney's office.
The district attorney decided not to file charges, and no arrests were made in the case.
The CEO of Villagio Living says the company cooperated with police and reported everything in a timely manner to state agencies.
In her obituary, Patterson is remembered as a caring mother and grandmother, survived by several relatives.
Patterson's family is asking that in her honor, anyone who wants to help can donate to the Alzheimer's Association.