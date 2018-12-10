News
2 Transported After Rollover Crash Near Cimarron
Monday, December 10th 2018, 3:34 PM CST
Updated:
Emergency crews are responded to a crash involving two vehicles near Cimarron Monday afternoon.
According to reports, the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40.
Two people were transported from the scene in an unknown condition, according to authorities.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. We’ll update as more information becomes available.