2 Arrested In Connection With Friday's OKC Metro Chase
Two people have been arrested in connection with Friday morning's Oklahoma City metro chase, troopers said.
The driver, Daydrion Dennis, 27, and a passenger, Gabrielle Christine McDuff, were arrested in connection with the chase that ended in rural Cleveland County.
Dennis refused to stop for an Oklahoma City police officer in southwest Oklahoma City when the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop.
The car continued through southern Oklahoma City, Moore, Norman and south of Lake Thunderbird.
One of the passengers got out of the vehicle in northeast Norman during the chase.
Troopers used a pit maneuver to end the chase.
The vehicle flipped over and crashed into a power pole. Three people in the car were detained by law officers after the crash.
All four people involved in the chase were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Dennis was arrested on a complaint of felony eluding police and other warrants. McDuff was arrested on felony warrants. Both were booked into the Cleveland County jail.