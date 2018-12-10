News
Rehabilitated Bald Eagle Released Back Into Oklahoma Sky
Monday, December 10th 2018, 12:21 PM CST
Updated:
The Grey Snow Eagle House rehabilitation facility in Perkins released a male bald eagle back into the wild Monday.
The facility says the male bald eagle was found by a game warden early October sitting in a field. The warden was able to walk right up to it, indicating it wasn't healthy.
The eagle was treated by veterinarian Dr. Paul Welch from Tulsa, who prescribed antibiotics to clear up what was likely a serious infection.
On Monday, December 10, 2018 the facility took him back to the field where he'd been found and the healthy eagle spread his wings and flew away.
Today's event is the 30th release of an eagle rehabilitated at the Grey Snow Eagle House, located near Perkins, Oklahoma.
Learn more about the facility here.