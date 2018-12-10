A Secret Santa appeared in a Walmart in Derby, Vermont last month and paid for the purchases of almost everyone in the store, including the charges on layaway. An anonymous buyer paid for $57,000 in layaway items at a Uniondale, New York, store while another spent $44,000 in a Longmont, Colorado, store and a third shelled out $29,000 at a Walmart in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, a Walmart spokesman confirmed to CNN.