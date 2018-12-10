News
Woman Found Killed In SW OKC Motel Room
Monday, December 10th 2018, 9:25 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman was found dead Friday morning in a southwest Oklahoma City motel room, police said.
Police were called about 10:20 a.m. Friday to the Biltmore Hotel, 401 S Meridian Ave., in reference to a trouble unknown call.
When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old Hispanic woman dead inside a room with 55-year-old Glenn Van Scyoc. She had injuries "consistent with signs of homicide," police said.
Police arrested Van Scyoc on a complaint of first-degree murder and a misdemeanor warrant of possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Police will identify the woman after next-of-kin notifications have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.