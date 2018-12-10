Crime
Hughes County Sheriff's Office Reports Death Of Deputy
Monday, December 10th 2018, 9:18 AM CST
The Hughes County Sheriff's Office has reported the death of a deputy.
On Sunday, emergency responders found Deputy Seth Mason unconscious at a residence in Seminole County.
Efforts were made to preserve life. Deputy Mason was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputy Mason hired on with the Sheriff’s Office on his 21st birthday and served the citizens of Hughes County with honor and integrity for seven months.
Deputy Mason also served with Hughes County Emergency Medical Services as an EMT for over a year and prior to his service in Hughes County Deputy Mason served as a fire fighter in the city of Wewoka.
At this time the cause of death is still under investigation.