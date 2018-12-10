News - Breaking News
Medical Examiner Rules Death At NW OKC Senior Living Center A Homicide
Monday, December 10th 2018, 9:03 AM CST
The Medical Examiner has ruled a death at a senior living center in northwest Oklahoma City, a homicide.
Police are investigating a homicide after an altercation at a senior living center in the 14300 block of N. Portland Ave.
According to the report, an altercation took place at a senior living center between the victim and another resident during which the victim fell and broke her hip.
The victim later died October 18. The victim was identified as Wynema Patterson.
The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victim died because of her hip injury and ruled the death a homicide.
The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office, and they declined to file charges.