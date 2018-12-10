Principal Bans Candy Canes Because ‘J’ Shape Stands For Jesus
An elementary school principal in Omaha, Nebraska is on administrative leave after asking teachers to not celebrate Christmas in classrooms.
Principal Jennifer Sinclair sent out an internal memo which included a list of Christmas-related items and activities that could not be used in class at Manchester Elementary School.
Items ban included images of Santas or Christmas items on worksheets, trees in classrooms, singing carols, playing Christmas music, making ornaments and candy canes.
According to Sinclair, the ‘J’ shape of a candy cane is for Jesus and the red and white colors represent his blood and resurrection.
Acceptable holiday items included Snowmen, snow women, snow people, snowflakes
, gingerbread people, polar bears, penguins, and Olaf from the Disney movie Frozen.
The nonprofit Liberty Counsel sent a letter to the school district urging them to reverse the ban because it violates the US Constitution by showing hostility toward Christianity.
The School District attorney responded and said Sinclair’s was contrary to school district policy and had been placed on leave.
Sinclair has since sent out an email to parents apologizing for any confusion she caused, saying she now understands the information in the internal memo was incorrect.