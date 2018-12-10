News
Free Flu Shots Available At 3 OKC Locations
Oklahoma City-County Health Department clinical staff are offering free flu shots at all three locations across the metro.
“Receiving your vaccination if you are healthy helps prevent the spread to our vulnerable citizens and is especially important for higher risk populations including ages 1 to 5 and over age 65,” says Kerri Stewart, Clinical Administrator.
So far, they’ve given 5,877 flu shots compared to last season’s 4,204.
Vaccines are offered on a walk-in basis Mondays through Thursday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. – noon at the following OCCHD clinic locations:
- OCCHD Gary Cox Partner Building – 2700 N.E. 63rd Street, OKC – 419-4200
- Southern Oaks Health Campus – 6728 South Hudson, OKC – 419-4119
- OCCHD West Clinic – 4113 N.W. 10th Street, OKC – 419-4150
For more information, please visit www.occhd.org or click the icons below to follow us on social media.
Flu Prevention Tips:
- Get a Flu Shot
- Washing hands/cover coughs and sneezes.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.