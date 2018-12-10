Mother Loses 4 Young Children In Fatal Car Crash
A Greenville, South Carolina, mother is mourning after her four children died in a car crash.
The Greenville County Coroner said the crash happened just after midnight .
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver was traveling north on Highway 253 in a van with four juveniles inside, when the van ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt according to troopers, was injured and transported to Greenville Memorial by EMS.
On Sunday, December 9, Arnez Yaron Jamison was booked into the Greenville County detention center on charges relating to the crash. His charges from included three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, second-degree driving under suspension, uninsured motor vehicle, and child endangerment.
Of the four children, troopers say three of them died on scene from injuries in the crash. The fourth child later died after she was transported by EMS to Greenville Memorial.
On Sunday, December 9, the Greenville County Coroner's Office announced the youngest child, 2-year-old Ar'mani Jamison, passed away after several days in the pediatric ICU at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The coroner's office said the children killed were between the ages of 2 and 8.
The victims were identified as Arnez Yaron Jamison, Jr., age 4, Robbiana Evans, age 6, and Jamire Halley, age 8, and 2-year-old Ar'mani Jamison.
The coroner said Robbiana and Jamire were students at Gateway Elementary School.
Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton said Jamire Halley was a third grader and Robbiana Evans was a kindergartner.
Troopers said at least one child was wearing a seat belt, but the investigation is ongoing.
Charges are pending, troopers said.
WHNS spoke with Brittney Elliot, the coworker of the children's mother. She worked at a KFC and Taco Bell location with the mother. Elliott says the loss has shaken her team to the core.
“We just are all devastated and in disbelief," said Elliott. “It’s been kind of hard to keep it together here today.”
Today has been so difficult for the team, Elliott says they can't keep their minds off of it without feeling the pain from the loss.
“We can’t stop thinking about it. One person mentions it, everyone starts crying," said Elliott. “She’s trying to keep her spirits up, but it’s kind of hard for her to do that right now.”
Throughout the pain, however, Elliott says the team is there to support their colleague through this.
“We just want her to know she has our support 1000%," she said. “Anything she needs, we will be there for her.”
There have been two GoFundMe accounts set up to help the children's mother. One has been set up by relatives and another was created by her coworkers.