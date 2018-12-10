OSBI IDs Suspect In Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In Noble County
The OSBI is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting In Noble County.
Agents identify the man as Shane Wentling, 39.
The OSBI says the incident began when a clerk at a Wichita store refused to sell him beer. Wentling pulled out a gun, left cash then left the store.
Agents say Wentling later shot at a vehicle while driving on a Kansas highway. Kansas authorities issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for Wentling's vehicle.
Wentling drove into Oklahoma on I-35 and showed a gun to another driver, the OSBI says. Oklahoma law enforcement received the BOLO and the report from the Oklahoma driver.
Around midnight, Wentling's vehicle was spotted and Perry Police and Noble County deputies began a chase. They used a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop the vehicle.
The OSBI says Wentling pulled a gun and was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSBI agents are currently investigating. They will present their report to the Noble County District Attorney's Office.
The OSBI does not release names of involved officers unless they are charged with a crime.