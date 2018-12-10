News
Wienermobile Tours Northeast Oklahoma
Monday, December 10th 2018, 2:03 AM CST

JENKS, Oklahoma - People in Jenks got to see the inside of a famous hot dog on wheels on Sunday.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has spent the past few days in Green Country, making its last stop in Jenks.
Plenty of kids were absolutely pumped to see the inside.
The driver of this Wienermobile, Anne Marie Harald, says she does it for the smiles.
"We love making people smile with the Wienermobile, where we go it's like we're in a parade all the time," said Annie Marie Harald.
Anne Marie drives one of six Wienermobiles to a new city every week.
She says the coolest part of the job is how universally loved the Wienermobile is. She says people of all ages and backgrounds love to see the famous Oscar Mayer hot dog car.