Foundation Forming For Women Veterans In Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two female Oklahoma Veterans have started an organization to help others readjusting to life after serving.
Misty Lowder served in the US Navy, and her best friend Stephanie Madden served in the US Marines.
“Believe it or not, if you put a whole bunch of female Veterans in one room and we're like sisters,” Lowder said.
When Lowder and Madden heard another female Veteran and amputee was coming to town for a prosthetic fitting, they stepped up to book her room, buy meals and take her out to dinner.
“When Kendra came into town, that's when it was dropped on us, this is your road,” Lowder said.
After helping Kendra, the two friends realized this special sisterhood had the potential to be a major network of female veterans helping one another.
Lowder and Madden formed the Forever a Fighter Foundation to help other Oklahoma women readjusting to life after returning home from duty.
“It's really important for women to come together and support each other, because we all basically go through the same thing,” Madden said.
The foundation is still in its infant phase, fundraising and cultivating awareness.
The organizers say they hope to make female veterans feel seen.
The first major fundraising event will be in January at Madden's jiu-jitsu match at the Farmers Market on January 11.