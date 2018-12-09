News
Mustang Police Searching For Runaway Teen
Sunday, December 9th 2018, 7:08 PM CST
MUSTANG, Oklahoma - Mustang police are searching for a runaway teen, Sunday night, officials said.
According to police, 17-year-old Javlyn Pendleton was last seen before school began on Tuesday, December 4th.
Pendleton is 5'5", 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with blue highlights.
Anyone with information on Pendleton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Mustang Police Department at 405-376-2488.