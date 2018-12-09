News
Former Sperry Police Officer Arrested On Drug Charges
Sunday, December 9th 2018, 2:52 PM CST
SPERRY, Oklahoma - On Sunday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Michael Anthony Townsend for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Attempted Unlawful Possession of Controlled Drugs.
In October, the Sperry Police Department requested OSBI's assistance in investigating Townsend, who was an active Sperry police officer at that time. OSBI says Townsend resigned his position after they began the investigation.
He was booked into the David L. Moss Correctional Facility on a $15,000 bond.