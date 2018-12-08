News
Dean's Take: Kyler Murray Wins 7th Heisman for OU
Saturday, December 8th 2018, 10:57 PM CST
Updated:
NEW YORK CITY - Kyler Murray is OU's 7the Heisman winner, and the university is tied for most Heisman winners ever. It was an unimaginable one and done season for the two-sport star.
The ultra calm, cool, and collected Texan seemed stunned, but was gracious and humble afterwards.
"I was actually a little more calm than I thought I was gonna be up there," said Murray. "I thought I was going to be a little more nervous but I was cool. It was fun. It was everything I dreamed of."
Murray unanimously won all 6 voter regions and got 517 first-place votes to only 299 for Tua Togvoila.
Oklahoma is the only program with back to back QB winners of Heisman.