NEW YORK CITY - Kyler Murray is OU's 7the Heisman winner, and the university is tied for most Heisman winners ever. It was an unimaginable one and done season for the two-sport star. 

The ultra calm, cool, and collected Texan seemed stunned, but was gracious and humble afterwards.

"I was actually a little more calm than I thought I was gonna be up there," said Murray. "I thought I was going to be a little more nervous but I was cool. It was fun. It was everything I dreamed of."

Murray unanimously won all 6 voter regions and got 517 first-place votes to only 299 for Tua Togvoila.


Oklahoma is the only program with back to back QB winners of Heisman.