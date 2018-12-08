No Snow Disappointment Across State
EDMOND, Oklahoma - For most of us-- today wasn't the day to go outside and make a snow angel.
Scott and Katy Townley in Weatherford took pictures and videos this morning of their kids who had been preparing for a winter wonderland. They were very much prepared for a sledding kind of day, but they utilized their resources anyhow.
As for some residents, they don't mind as much that there isn't snow or ice to deal with.
"It's wonderful," said Sharon Doenitz, a shopper at Crest. "Wonderful. We are just so pleased."
We visited the Crest in Edmond and shelves were stocked plentifully, and residents were going on with chores as usual. But if you visited any grocery store the past few days, you may have seen empty shelves.
"It would have been nice to have some snow with this cold weather," said Jasmin Ahamed, another shopper.
And even though the storm changed its course and we didn't see much north of the Oklahoma City metro, ODOT continues to have crews treating the roads in some areas. Although roadways have improved rapidly since this morning, they still want you to be cautious when doing your Saturday errands.