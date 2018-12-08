Kyler Murray Wins Heisman Trophy
NEW YORK CITY - Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy Saturday night, the seventh Oklahoma Sooners football player to win college football's most coveted award.
Murray beat out Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State signal caller Dwayne Haskins for the honor, handed out in New York City in front of a national television audience.
Murray's win one year after Baker Mayfield's is the first back-to-back Heisman win for one school since Army West Point's Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis did it back in 1945 and 1946.
Oklahoma's next order of business is the Orange Bowl national semifinal versus Tagovailoa and Alabama on Dec. 29. The winner of that game takes on the winner between Clemson and Notre Dame on January 7 in Santa Clara, California.