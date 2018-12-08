News
Three In Custody After Norman Robbery And Car Crash
Saturday, December 8th 2018, 4:54 PM CST
Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Norman Police Department received report of a robbery Saturday night near Oak Tree Avenue.
Officers located the suspects vehicle at the intersection of Lindsey and McGee where it had collided with another vehicle. The suspects had fled from the vehicle.
After a short pursuit on foot, two were taken into custody. The third suspect was apprehended in the area a short time later.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital.