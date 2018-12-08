News
Winter Weather Expected To Move Out Of SW Oklahoma
Saturday, December 8th 2018, 6:54 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Winter weather is expected to move out of southern Oklahoma late Sunday.
The southwestern part of Oklahoma was the only area that received any heavy snow.
The worst road conditions will be confined to southwestern Oklahoma. Otherwise, a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses can be expected.
Temperatures are expected to warm up late this week.
Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.