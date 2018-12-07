Station 35
Thunder Ends Its Road Trip With 114-112 Loss To Bulls
CHICAGO - The Thunder has been an Eastern Conference monster of late. But tonight, the Bulls bested them.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Thunder was trailing by two with 22 seconds left. Westbrook quickly erased the deficit in a flash with a tough layup, tying the game at 112.
Next, Bulls possession, up and comer Lauri Markkanen was clutch and made a very difficult two-point shot.
Thunder had a chance, but PG failed to hit the game-winning shot.
The Bulls beat the Thunder 114-112.