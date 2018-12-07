Police Investigating String Of Car Break-Ins At Moore Daycares
MOORE, Oklahoma - Police are investigating after victims at three separate daycares reported auto-burglaries last week in Moore. Each burglary was within just a few minutes of each other.
Back on November 27, officers say the Kindercare, Bella Rose Academy and Adventurous Beginnings for Children were all targeted by a thief. Multiple victims described a dark-colored Honda with tinted windows at each scene.
“Basically, people are dropping their kids off at daycare. It's cold, so they are leaving the car running. They bring the child in to check-them in real quick,” said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis of the Moore Police Department. “Someone is watching for that, quickly getting in the car, stealing their purse and moving on to the next daycare.”
In the first car burglary was reported at Bella Rose Academy around 6:40 a.m. The victim told police her "purse, two wallets… and cash" were stolen.
Minutes later, at Kindercare, the thief got away with a "backpack...wallet, cellphone."
Then at 7:20 a.m., the last burglary was reported at Adventurous Beginnings for Children. That time a "purse, debt card and credit card" were taken from another vehicle.
All of the locations are along Eastern Avenue.
Some of the daycares have warned parents to be on the lookout.
“It's too easy for them to do that, and we obviously have someone out there that is doing that multiple times,” said Sgt. Lewis.
As temperatures drop, police say now is a good time to remember to always lock your doors. Also, take everything important with you when you leave the vehicle.