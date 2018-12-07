News
Man Walks Away From Ponca City Halfway House
Ponca City, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is asking for your help finding a fugitive who walked away from a Ponca City halfway house Sunday.
Paul Hartsell Jr. was serving time at Bridgeway Inc. for domestic assault and burglary when investigators say he stole a van from the halfway house and escaped.
That van is a white 2009 Ford with license plate IJN-414 and stickers with the number 39 in several places.
Hartsell is described as a white male, 5'6", 154 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has tattoos on his face including three tear drops under his left eye. Neck tattoos include a fence, bolts on his right ear and "Tisha" on both sides.
If you know where Hartsell is, or if you spot the van - call police.