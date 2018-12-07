High-Speed Chase Ends In Dramatic Crash In Rural Cleveland Co.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - A high-speed pursuit on Friday came to a dramatic end on a rural Norman road.
The chase started about 10:30 a.m. near Interstate 40 and Portland Avenue. Authorities said speeds reached more than 100 mph at one point, putting the public in danger.
The chase started as a traffic stop by Oklahoma City police. Authorities said Daydrion Dennis, 27, had felony warrants and refused to stop, leading law enforcement through Oklahoma City, Moore and Norman.
“At some point, one of the occupants bailed out within the city limits of Norman,” said Capt. Paul Timmons, Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The passenger was injured and taken to the hospital.
Meanwhile, Dennis and two other passengers continued to elude officers. Oklahoma City and Norman police backed off when the driver reached dangerous speeds.
OHP troopers joined in the chase on State Highway 9 and followed the car until a trooper reached a safe spot to do a TVI maneuver.
“(It is a) pretty rural area out here and they had no intentions of stopping,” said Timmons. “So the trooper felt the need to do TVI.”
The driver and passengers were all injured after the car flipped and hit a pole. Officials said they were all taken to the hospital and are now under investigation.
“As far as being placed into custody, that has yet to be determined,” said Timmons.
Oklahoma City police gave the driver traffic tickets. OHP will determine if the driver and passengers will face criminal complaints.