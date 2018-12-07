Medical Marijuana Growers Rush To Get Product To Market
OKLAHOMA CITY - Supply isn't keeping up with the demand for medical marijuana, an Oklahoma City metro grower said.
Part of the reason are construction delays at major grow operations.
The completion date for one 20,000 square foot grow warehouse has been pushed back numerous times.
In the meantime, its owner Chelsey Davis has been growing plants in two back rooms since Oct. 1 until construction is totally done at his warehouse.
The plants are being used to make edible medical marijuana and will be sold starting this week at all Ziggyz locations.
“It will happen by January 1, but in the meantime, it’s corners and closets,” said Davis about is current operations.
Other marijuana growing at the warehouse should be ready to harvest in about a month.
Once his warehouse is up and running, he feels prices for medical marijuana should start to drop.
“There's just not a substantial legal source at this time,” said Davis.