Man Robbed, Assaulted Tulsa QuikTrip Clerk, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say robbed and assaulted a female employee who was working alone at a QuikTrip early Friday morning, December 7.
Police said the man walked into the QuikTrip at 8105 East 21st Street wearing a gray hoodie with the hood cinched closely around his face. Officers said he went inside the store's restroom then went outside where he seemed to be checking to make sure there was no one else entering the store.
He then suddenly vaulted over the main counter and told the clerk to open the register.
"The employee attempted to activate her panic button, however; the suspect saw this and cornered her. The suspect then violently assaulted her, but she was able to break away and move towards the back of the store," a news release states.
The man took cigarettes and ran off, going northbound from the store.
If you have any information about the suspect or recognize him from surveillance photos, call Robbery Unit Detective R. Warren at 918-596-9134 or 918-706-4058.